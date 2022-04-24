Retaliatory crimes have dipped in the last 10 months, says DGP

The crime rate across the State has declined: Sylendra Babu

The retaliatory crimes, reported in the State, especially in the southern districts, have dipped in the last 10 months, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said on Sunday.

He was in the city to visit sub-inspector Margaret Teresa, who was attacked with a knife by a man two days ago. After doctors at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital briefed him of her condition and of the treatment given to her, he thanked them for according her special attention. He wished her a speedy recovery.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sylendra Babu said Ms. Teresa was stable and hoped that she would join duty soon.

He said the crime rate across the State declined. The police had taken steps to prevent heinous crimes. Rapport with members of the public was enhanced to such an extent that the government ordered that a policeman be posted at every station for handling public relations.

He said the police were swift in registering cases against accused persons under the POCSO Act and ganja sellers. The use of more and more technology by the police had come in handy for nabbing accused persons in many crimes. He said the drive against anti-social elements would continue.

Admitting that the police were not able to avail themselves of the weekly off regularly, he said that whenever major events happened, their services could not be spared. However, the situation would be reviewed and measures would be taken to give them the weekly off.

He said the government had earmarked ₹10 crore for conducting sessions for the police on stress management and coping with psychological pressures.