Retain the child in you to explore the world: Karky

Madhan Karky launches audio of ‘Student Anthem’

The world looks beautiful and exciting only until we remain children, and so it is essential for adults to retain the spirit of childhood in them, popular Tamil lyricist Madhan Karky has said.

Launching the audio of ‘Student Anthem’ produced by Abinath Chandran, Managing Director of Queen Mira International School (QMIS) on the school campus here on Sunday, Mr. Karky appealed to all grown-ups to preserve the child in them. “When we become adults, we lose the child in us. Only when we treasure the child within us and harness the spirit of childhood, we can continue to explore the beauty of the universe,” he said.

On the Student Anthem for which he penned the lyrics, Mr. Karky said it was different from the anthems he had written for other schools in the sense that it did not confine to one particular educational institution, but to all. It was a gift given to the children of the world, he said, adding the lyrics oozed with positivity and conveyed a strong message that we, human beings, were a tiny speck in the universe and we along with all other things, living and non-living, constituted the world.

Speaking on the occasion, music educator Anil Srinivasan said music was like a rough-cut diamond which got polished when one worked with children. “It is a boon for me to work with the children and they are the superstars,” he said.

QMIS chairman C. Chandran and Mr. Abinath Chandran said the anthem was in tune with the school’s philosophy, but dedicated to the entire student community. Academics Director Sujatha Guptan welcomed. Joint Director (administration) Josephine Anne Sheeba proposed the vote of thanks.