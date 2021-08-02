Retail sale of vegetable, flowers suspended in Madurai

Madurai

02 August 2021 19:40 IST

Shops will be sealed if COVID-19 norms are violated: Collector

After instructing major temples to ban entry of devotees till August 8, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Monday asked major vegetable, flower and fruits markets to suspend retail sale with immediate effect.

The Collector, who is also chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, warned of closure of retail markets in Mattuthavani and wholesale vegetable market in Paravai if traders failed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Crowding should be avoided in the markets and all those who entered the areas should wear masks and maintain physical distancing. Similarly, textile shops, supermarkets and other commercial establishments must follow the COVID-19 SOPs, Dr. Sekhar said.

The latest directive came after commercial establishments on Veli Streets, Masi Streets, Chithirai Streets, Goripalayam, Arasaradi, Kalavasal By-pass Road and Kamarajar Salai were expected to attract huge crowds in view of the festival days ahead.

Shops should not allow customers without face masks inside. Commercial establishments found violating the SOPs would be sealed under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Collector said.

No entry to temples

Meanwhile, 22 temples in the district banned entry of devotees from Monday till August 8.

Among them were Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, Kallazhagar Temple and Pazhamuthir Solai Murugan Temple at Azhagarkoil, Sundaramahalingam Temple atop Sathuragiri, Koodal Azhagar Perumal Temple, Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram, Pandi Muneeswarar Temple, Vandiyur Mariamman Temple, Muktheeswarar Temple, Chithira Radha Vallaba Temple at Kuruvithurai, Narasingaperumal Temple at Othakadai and Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple in Tallakulam.