Resume temple functions, say folk artistes

Madurai

Folk artiste groups from across the district thronged the Collectorate on Tuesday morning, asking the government to restart temple functions and provide them with some form of financial relief assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic had terribly affected their livelihoods.

Folk artistes, who perform arts like karagattam, nayyandi melam, poikkal kuthirai attam, villu pattu and raja rani attam, were among those who came from different places like Usilampatti, Sholavandhan, Elumalai and Thirumangalam.

P. Chellaiya from Usilampatti said, “Many of the folk art forms in the State were deteriorating even before the pandemic. Most people in the urban places are not even aware of terminologies like kuravan kurathi attam, Themmangu or komali attam, as they became less popular over time. After the pandemic set in, things got worse and our livelihoods were deeply affected. There is literally no stage for us to perform because of which we are unable to earn any money. All village-level temple functions are stopped. We request the government to restart them.” Many artistes had to take up menial jobs in order to earn their daily bread, he added.

President of the Southern Districts Folk Artistes Welfare Association, Madurai, K. Ranjith Kumar, who submitted a petition to the Collector, said, “We want the government to provide financial relief assistance to folk artists, on a regular basis. Those with Folk Artist IDs should be provided free bus passes.” They also requested for an exemption from paying tolls for vehicles they use for travelling while performing across different places.