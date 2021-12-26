Resume crushing at sugar mills, says MP

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should order resumption of crushing at National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur near here to help farmers who have raised over 1.70 tonnes of cane, said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

Addressing cane farmers who are protesting for the 14th consecutive day on the factory premises on Sunday, the MP said that the State government had allowed resumption of crushing in two sugar mills recently. “However, the cane available for Alanganallur factory was much more than what is available for those two factories. Hence, the State government should allow crushing at Alanganallur also,” he said.

So far 60,000 tonnes had been registered and another 17,000 tonnes were available for registration. Besides, the over one lakh tonnes of cane from the cane area of Dharani Sugars in Tenkasi district were available for diversion to Alanganallur also.

The State government should immediately sanction ₹10 crore loan assistance for the factory to enable it to resume crushing at Alanganallur, he said.