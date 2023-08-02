Resume construction on drainage channel stopped by encroachers, demands SDPI

August 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Urging the Corporation to complete the construction of the drainage channel in their area, which was stopped by a few encroachers to cause nauseating conditions, a group of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionaries submitted petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Tuesday.

In the petition, the SDPI functionaries, led by the party’s Tirunelveli district president Shahul Hameed, said construction of the drainage channel in Karim Nagar in ward 52 has been abandoned after few encroachers in this area forcibly stopped the work while the work already completed is of inferior quality with uneven surface. Consequently, the liquid waste getting generated in Karim Nagar area was stagnating near Masjidul Huda Mosque in this area to provide potential breeding ground for mosquito besides creating nauseating condition.

Hence, the Corporation should take steps for completing the construction of the sewage channel. Moreover, the badly damaged roads of ward 47 should also be re-laid, the petitioners said.

A group of residents of ward 51, accompanied by their councilor Sahaya Juliet Mary, submitted a petition seeking proper drinking water supply to Tuckerammalpuram area. They said the drinking water being supplied to their area from the Teachers’ Colony water tank was erratic recently. Hence, due steps should be taken to provide sufficient drinking water to their area, they appealed.

A group of DMK functionaries submitted a petition seeking the repair of the badly damaged road connecting Manakaavalan Pillai Hospital near Palayamkottai Market and the Government Siddha Medical College Hospital.

Demanding the repairing of the unused sanitary complex in ward 46 under Melapalayam Zone, a group of people submitted a petition. They said the 8-year-old sanitary complex near Ambedkar Colony and Muppidathi Amman Temple Street in ward 46 was not opened for reasons best known to the officials. After the anti-social elements stole the sanitary ware fitted in the toilets, the entire sanitary complex is in the worst shape.

Hence, the Corporation should repair and open it at the earliest, the petitioners said.

