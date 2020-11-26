Resume cane crushing, urge sugarcane farmers

Farmers affiliated to Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association staged a road blockade in front of the District Collectorate here on Thursday demanding resumption of cane crushing at the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur.

State president of the association N. Palanichamy said that although tonnes of sugarcane have been harvested by farmers in the district, the sugar mill at Alanganallur has not procured sugarcane from farmers for crushing yet.

“This act by the authorities of the Alanganallur sugar mill indicates that they are working in favour of private sugar mills,” alleged Mr. Palanichamy.

“Farmers want to sell their sugarcane to the National Cooperative Sugar Mills as they can earn higher returns when compared to private mills. However, this move by the authorities of the sugar mill at Alanganallur will discourage farmers from cultivating sugarcane,” he said.

They also sought settlement of dues worth ₹20.90 crore to sugarcane farmers of Madurai district.

The protesters were arrested by the police and were detained inside a marriage hall.