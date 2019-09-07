‘Results of two GIMs yet to be seen’

MADURAI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said that it would be too early to comment on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s visit to the United States of America but noted that the results of two Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) were yet to help the current financial situation in the State.

He was addressing the media after overseeing tank maintenance works at Chinna Puliyankulam at Narayanapuram here on Saturday.

He was here to nominate volunteers for key posts in the party youth wing. A total of 230 members from Madurai and over 100 people from Tirunelveli attended the interview, DMK functionaries said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi said that one of his primary goals as secretary of DMK’s youth wing was to ensure that waterbodies were maintained well for better storage and help improve groundwater.

“I initially had planned to inaugurate a series of such works after beginning one such at Kalaignar Karunanidhi's hometown Tirukkuvalai but MLA P. Moorthy got ahead of us,” he said.

He added that it was the duty of every district administration to ensure that over 40,000 tanks in the State are cleaned up. “I am sure that with the support of the DMK cadre, more such tanks will be desilted and freed from encroachments," he noted.

When asked about the performance of the Youth Wing, Mr. Udayanidhi said that people must give them space to prove their worth.

“Only when we do more such activities can people see what we are doing,” he added.