Many CBSE schools get 100% pass

MADURAI

15 July 2020 21:54 IST

Most schools in Madurai achieved 100% pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE). The results were announced here on Wednesday.

A total of 1,198 students from nine schools in the district had passed. Principals of schools said they were satisfied with the result. Many students scored full marks in Mathematics and Social Science.

C. Sivarajan of Vallaba Vidyalaya said their student K. Suraj scored 491 marks out of 500. A total of 48 students appeared for the examinations and three scored centum.

Advertising

Advertising

From Velammal Bodhi Campus, a total of 232 students scored cent percent results. Students Krishore Narayan and Apsara Nilani scored 490 marks and stood first in their school. The school saw 11 centums including nine in Mathematics, one in Social Studies and one in English. Principal S. Thilaga said a student scoring the maximum marks in English was surprising. “It was a team effort involving students and teachers,” he said.

Mahatma School student J. Dhanushree scored 489, the highest in their school, where a total of 292 students appeared. Principal Subha Manikandan said their school had 16 centums in Mathematics and two in French.

Principal, Adhyapana School, Aruna Visweswar, said two students C. Akshadha Angel and A. Sanjeev scored 489 marks - the highest mark. There were three centums in the school, she said.

Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram, J. Gerald, said that all 96 students, who appeared for the examinations, passed and the highest mark was scored by a student with 489 marks. One student secured a centum in Sanskrit.

In Maharishi Vidya Mandir, a total of 92 students wrote the exam of which all passed. N. Subhashini, a student secured 486 marks which was the highest in their school. Their school had three centums including one in Mathematics and two in Social Science.

Director of Academics, Queen Mira School, Sujatha Guptan, said that the highest mark in their school was secured by M. Krithika who got 485. A total of 46 students wrote the exams. One person secured a centum in Mathematics and two in Social science. She added that the school average was 84.4%.

In Mahatma Global school, a total of 71 students wrote the exam and all of them passed. The highest mark was 482 scored by two students in the school.

Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, P. Selvaraj, said that 202 out of the 203 students passed the exams. “We will definitely improve our results, he said.