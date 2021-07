Restructuring of police station limits

Madurai

15 July 2021 18:35 IST

The Madurai airport and surrounding areas falling in ward number 10 in Perungudi panchayat would henceforth be brought under the Avaniapuram police station limits.

A government order has been issued to this effect in which the officials had annexed certain areas from Madurai Rural to Madurai City Police limits for effective management and administrative purposes.

The officials said that areas located in Thanakkankulam Panchayat in Austinpatti police station limits, in the rural district. i.e., Indira Nagar, Anjaneya Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar extension, Thiruvalluvar Nagar central, Kurinji Nagar, Aravind Nagar, PRC Colony, Kalai Nagar, Kamaraj Street, Thanakkankulam, Jeyam Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Iyer Colony, Nethaji Nagar, Yoga Nagar, Karthiga Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Mullai Nagar and areas located in Vilachery panchayat i.e., Mottamalai, K.K. Nagar (Kalai Nagar) Aathi Sivan Nagar, Vilachery North Muslim Street, Vilachery South Muslim Street, Velar Street, Gandhi Street, Chetty Street, Yadavar Street, Nethaji Street, Agraharam, Sevugar Street, Kottaram, Vilachery Main Road, Anna Street have been brought under Tirunagar police limits in Madurai city police.

Similarly, areas in ward number 60 (Avaniapuram) including Prasanna Colony, Chinna Udaippu to Sermathai Vasan College junction (northern side of the Ring Road) of Avaniapuram police station limit have been brought under the jurisdiction limits of Perungudi police in Madurai Rural district.

The areas in ward number 60 (Avaniapuram) i.e. upto Sermathai Vasan College junction to Kallambal bridge (southern side of Ayyanarpuram) would be under the jurisdiction of Silaiman police in Madurai district.

Areas located in Tirunagar police station limits in Madurai city in Ward No. 96 (Thirupparankundram) i.e., Om Sakthi Nagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets have been brought under Austinpatti police limits in Madurai district.

In Ward number 95 (Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College), consisting of Pasumalai, Anna Nagar, New Ambedkar Nagar, Pethani Nagar, Ward number 75 (Madakulam) consisting of Muniyandipuram, Gopalapuram, Madakulam Main Road in the jurisdiction of Subramaniapuram police limits, and Ward number 96 (Thirupparankundram) areas covering Sengundram Nagar, Thiagarajar College of Engineering in Avaniapuram police limits have been brought under Thirupparankundram police limits.

The entire areas in Ward number 57 (Anuppanadi) and Ward number 58 (Chinthamani) now under the jurisdiction of Avaniapuram limits have been brought under Keerathurai police. Similarly, (Villapuram New Nagar - Ward number 61) covering Thendral Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar in Avaniapuram limits have been brought under Jaihindpuram jurisdiction, officials added.