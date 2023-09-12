HamberMenu
Restrictions on transport of minerals via Kanniyakumari district

September 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Kanniyakumari Collector P. N. Sridhar has said mineral-laden lorries having more than 10 wheels will not be allowed to carry sand, stone or blue metal to Kerala via Kanniyakumari district.

In a statement, Mr. Sridhar said minerals could be taken to Kerala from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts via Aralvaimozhi, Shenbhagaramanpudur, Thuvarankadu and Kaliyankadu or Kavalkinaru, Thovalai, Vellamadam, APPTA Market, Putheri and Irachakulam only in trucks with 10 wheels or in lorries with less than 10 wheels.

This measure, which would come into force from September 15, had been taken to avoid roads getting damaged by the heavy vehicles carrying minerals beyond the permitted limits.

Legal action would be taken against vehicle owners and drivers in case of violation of these instructions, Mr. Sridhar said.

