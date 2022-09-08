Restrictions imposed in Ramnad district

Special Correspondent September 08, 2022 20:07 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

The district administration has imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. in Ramanathapuram district for two months with from September 9, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Thursday.

He told reporters that guru puja of Immanuel Sekaran is scheduled to take place on Sept. 11 and that of Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon on Oct. 30. Elaborate security plans have been drawn up and around 7,000 police personnel would be deployed for bandobust across the district during the events.

He said that unlawful assembly, rallies, processions and public meetings would not be permitted in the district.

For effective surveillance, 145 CCTV cameras have been identified for installation. A new police outpost would function near the Immanuel Sekaran’s memorial. A police control room would function at Paramakudi, he said and added that restrictions on the number of people offering prayers at the memorial would be in force.

All participants from other districts should follow the route declared by the police. Any violation or deviation would be dealt with strictly as per the laws. He said that political party functionaries have to apply for permission from the officers concerned and they would be permitted only after vehicle pass was issued.

About 200 special buses have been organised for the public to visit the memorial. He clarified that they would not permit any ‘torch’ (jothi) to be taken near the memorial by any party or volunteers on the above two events.