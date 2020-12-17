Restriction on digital payment irks visitors

Dindigul

17 December 2020 21:22 IST

The restriction of paying entry fee to Rock Fort, an important tourist attraction in Dindigul district, through digital payments irks tourists and visitors.

The Rock Fort, which was closed to the public for the past nine months since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, was reopened to the public on Wednesday. Although many visitors were eager to visit the Rock Fort, the introduction of digital payment as the only option to buy entry ticket causes inconvenience to the visitors. The digital payment option was introduced in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Many of the visitors do not have either smart phones or digital payment options on their phones. Even though the ticket fare was reduced from ₹25 to ₹20, many visitors were unable to enter Rock Fort due to the restriction of digital payment option.

Currently, elderly persons, children and pregnant women are not allowed inside the Rock Fort in view of the pandemic. All visitors are allowed only after they undergo thermal scanning and disinfect their hands.