Restrict people from using dilapidated jetty bridge: HC

January 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account the frequent visits of local residents and tourists to a dilapidated jetty bridge at Thondi in Ramanathapuram district to view the sea, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities to install barricades and deploy adequate police personnel to ensure that no one uses the bridge.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijaykumar on Friday issued the direction on a public interest litigation petition filed by I. Kalanthar Ashik Ahamed of Tiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district. During the hearing, the State submitted that the authorities would ensure that nobody used the dilapidated structure. Taking note of the submission, the court directed the authorities to file a report in this regard.

The petitioner said the bridge was not being maintained properly and it was in a dilapidated condition. However, during festivals and on holidays people would come to the bridge to view the sea. Therefore, it was necessary to restrict the people from using the bridge and to renovate it as it posed a threat to the visitors.

He said he had made a representation to the authorities in this regard. However, there was no response from the authorities and no action was taken. Therefore, he filed the present petition, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till February 6.