‘Restrain caste Hindus from building temple on kanmai’

Madurai

Members of a scheduled caste community have moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to restrain caste Hindus from constructing a temple on a kanmai at Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district.

The petitioner S. Karuppaiah of Madurai and State general secretary of the Dalit Liberation Movement - Tamil Nadu said that the land in Sengulam in Aruppukottai taluk where the temple was planned to be constructed was classified as kanmai water catchment area and water channel, as per survey numbers.

However, a section of caste Hindus belonging to the village was planning to construct a temple on the land, which would affect the water catchment process. This area was near the residences of the members of the scheduled caste community, he said.

He said that authorities should construct a bridge over the kanmai for the villagers. Otherwise, during the monsoon the villagers would be affected, he said and added that though a representation was already sent in this regard, no step had been initiated.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran sought a response from the State and adjourned the case.