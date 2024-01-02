GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Restore waterbody to its original condition in six months: HC

January 02, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Karur district administration to remove encroachments made on Puravi Goundan tank in Tharagampatti village in Karur district in three months and restore the tank to its original condition in six months.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi took into account that the encroachments included private and government buildings. The court made it clear that all encroachments, including the buildings put up by the government, will have to be removed.

The court observed that the due process of law will have to be followed when the encroachments of private individuals are removed. Taking into account that anganwadi buildings were also built on the waterbody, the court granted the authorities three months time to remove the encroachments.

At the end of six months, the tank should be restored to its original condition. Mere demolition will not suffice and the debris will also have to be duly removed, the court directed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Muniyappan of Karur district who had sought a direction to authorities to fix a time frame and expedite the process of removing the encroachments made on the waterbody and its water spread area. The petitioner complained that there were encroachments on the waterbody. Though representations were made, the encroachments were not removed, he said.

