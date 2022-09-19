Madurai

Restore Usilampatti, Tirumangalam educational districts, says MLA

AIADMK MLA R. B. Udayakumar on Monday petitioned Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar demanding restoration of Usilampatti and Tirumangalam educational districts in Madurai.

Madurai was earlier divided into four educational districts - Madurai, Melur, Usilampatti and Tirumangalam. He said that under the AIADMK government, various schemes were launched for the welfare of students. This benefited all the educational districts in Tamil Nadu. There was an improvement in overall pass percentage. Also, there were model schools in these educational districts, he said.

He said the present DMK government had decided to remove Usilampatti and Tirumangalam educational districts without consulting anyone. This would affect students, he said and urged the authorities to restore Usilampatti and Tirumangalam educational districts.


