‘Restore Tamil ‘archanai’ at temples’

The practice of reciting ‘archanai’ in Tamil at temples, initiated by the DMK dispensation in its earlier stint, must be restored, said Tamizh Desiya Peravai.

Its president P.Maniarasan recalled that in 1998, the then Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture M. Tamizhkudimagan, who was also the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board, issued a directive to the Executive Officers of temples to ensure that the priests recited ‘archanai’ in Tamil, if the devotees preferred it over Sanskrit.

However, after the present DMK government led by M.K. Stalin took over, the State administration billboards appeared in temples, directing devotees preferring Tamil ‘archanai’ to call a particular person whose mobile phone number was given.

Devotees were left with no option but to contact him. They either had to wait till his arrival or leave without the recital of ‘archanai’ in Tamil. So, the earlier practice of recital of ‘archanai’ in Tamil at all times must be restored, Mr. Maniarasan said.