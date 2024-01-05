GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Restore old pension scheme, Income Tax employees urge Centre

January 05, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan addressing the State-level conference in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan addressing the State-level conference in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Income Tax Employees’ Federation’s 14th delegates’ conference of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that commenced here on Friday has urged the Union Government to restore the old pension scheme.

 At the 2-day conference that commenced here on Friday, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circle president of the Federation R. R. Shyamnath, said the outsourcing of IT department works should be stopped as this practice would wipe-out employment opportunities in the department. Regional representation should be protected during recruitments of employees for IT department.

 The Centre should unfreeze the 18 months dearness allowance considering the benefit of its employees, the conference said.

Addressing the conference, MP Su. Venkatesan appealed to the Income Tax officials to be fair and just towards those who were struggling to pay the tax due to genuine reasons.

 While batting for the IT officials’ main demand of reviving the old pension scheme, Mr. Venkatesan said the recruitment of IT personnel should be transparent and fair by giving due regional representation by giving equal opportunities to candidates from all States.

