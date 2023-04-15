April 15, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should not forget that good number of the DMK MLAs won the last Assembly elections with the overwhelming backing of government employees, teachers and their families and hence should fulfill his poll promises considering the upcoming Parliamentary polls in 2024, secretary of All India Primary School Teachers’ Association V. Annamalai has said.

“Mr. Stalin should not lose what his father M. Karunanidhi had earned,” Mr. Annamalai said without saying that the late Chief Minister enjoyed throughout the goodwill of the teachers and the government employees.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after felicitating award-winning teachers, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Stalin should fulfill his poll promises including the restoration of old pension scheme in Tamil Nadu after scrapping the contributory pension scheme. Since a few north Indian States had returned back to the old pension scheme, the Chief Minister, as he promised in the DMK’s manifesto for Assembly polls 2021, should revive the old pension scheme, considering the welfare of the teachers and the government employees.

Since the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu was maintaining inexplicable and stoic silence in reviving the old pension scheme, the JACTTO GEO had been forced to start agitations against the government.

“We’re just asking you (Mr. Stalin) to fulfill the promise you had made to get our support for the last Assembly elections held in 2021. We, 18 lakh government employees, the teachers and their families, will positively vote in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Our postal votes, which ensured the election of several DMK MLAs in the last Assembly election, will decide your fate again if you refuse to fulfill your promise. Don’t forget it,” Mr. Annamalai warned while coming down heavily on Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan saying that he was being an “obstacle” to everything.

He also charged that administration in the Department of School Education was “chaotic”.