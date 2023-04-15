ADVERTISEMENT

‘Restore old pension scheme; else our votes will decide Lok Sabha poll outcome’

April 15, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should not forget that good number of the DMK MLAs won the last Assembly elections with the overwhelming backing of government employees, teachers and their families and hence should fulfill his poll promises considering the upcoming Parliamentary polls in 2024, secretary of All India Primary School Teachers’ Association V. Annamalai has said.

 “Mr. Stalin should not lose what his father M. Karunanidhi had earned,” Mr. Annamalai said without saying that the late Chief Minister enjoyed throughout the goodwill of the teachers and the government employees.

 Speaking to reporters here on Saturday after felicitating award-winning teachers, Mr. Annamalai said Mr. Stalin should fulfill his poll promises including the restoration of old pension scheme in Tamil Nadu after scrapping the contributory pension scheme. Since a few north Indian States had returned back to the old pension scheme, the Chief Minister, as he promised in the DMK’s manifesto for Assembly polls 2021, should revive the old pension scheme, considering the welfare of the teachers and the government employees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Since the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu was maintaining inexplicable and stoic silence in reviving the old pension scheme, the JACTTO GEO had been forced to start agitations against the government.

 “We’re just asking you (Mr. Stalin) to fulfill the promise you had made to get our support for the last Assembly elections held in 2021. We, 18 lakh government employees, the teachers and their families, will positively vote in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Our postal votes, which ensured the election of several DMK MLAs in the last Assembly election, will decide your fate again if you refuse to fulfill your promise. Don’t forget it,” Mr. Annamalai warned while coming down heavily on Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan saying that he was being an “obstacle” to everything.

 He also charged that administration in the Department of School Education was “chaotic”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US