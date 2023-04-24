ADVERTISEMENT

Restoration works of Periyar Main Canal commences

April 24, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Monday inaugurated the restoration works of the Periyar Main Canal and its branch canals at Kandamuthupatti in Mankulam in Madurai district.

Mr. Moorthy said that the works have been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹4.65 crore with funding from NABARD. Under the scheme, five villages Mankulam, Chinnamankulam, Kandamuthupatti, Meenakshipuram and Thethampatti in Madurai East taluk and ten villages Kidaripatti, Arittapatti, A. Vallalapatti, Pulipatti, Ettimangalam, Soorakundu, Kallampatti, Therku Theru, Narasingampatti and Thiruvadavur in Melur taluk would also be benefited.

Works to remove bushes on both sides of the Periyar Main Canal, strengthening the bunds, removal and repair of damaged concrete slabs, irrigation channels and bridge across Periyar Main Canal would be taken up. The main objective of the project was to ensure that the full capacity of Periyar Main Canal and its branch canals were restored and the loss of water was reduced. The project would ensure that 192 tanks and 22,332 acres of lands in 15 villages would be irrigated, he said. The ground water level would increase and the agriculture and drinking water needs of the people in the area would be met. Their livelihood would also improve, he added.

