March 27, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - MADURAI

As part of restoration work at Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, work on erecting a pillar started on Monday. A portion of the mandapam was destroyed in a fire in 2018. Stones brought from Namakkal are being used for the restoration work. An expert committee formed for drafting the plan for reconstruction of the mandapam had decided to bring the stones to Madurai by quarrying from a village in Namakkal district.