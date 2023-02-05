HamberMenu
Restoration of Thirumalai Nayak Palace underway

February 05, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Su. Venkatesan,MP, and S. Aneesh Sekhar, Collector, inspect restoration work at Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai on Sunday.

Su. Venkatesan,MP, and S. Aneesh Sekhar, Collector, inspect restoration work at Thirumalai Nayak Mahal in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Restoration work, particulary the flooring, is under way at Thirumalai Nayak Palace here to conserve its heritage value.

The iconic Mahal was constructed in 1636 A.D. by King Thirumalai Nayak. The present structure is the main portion where he lived and held court. R. Sivanandam, Commissioner (in charge), State Department of Archaeology, said that since the palace had flooring in various sizes and shapes, and asymmetric too, the restoration of the flooring was suggested by experts. Further, the height of the flooring has considerably increased over the years.

“The reference of the original floor level and type of stone has been taken from parts of ‘Naadaka Salai,’ and in many patches on the premises, which would be achieved throughout the palace to retain its original glory. The layers of flooring would be removed on the corridor and courtyard, and a uniform granite flooring would be laid at a cost of ₹3.5 crore,” he said.

The removal of excess flooring has begun on the northern side of the Mahal. The work is expected to be completed by March. The work has been undertaken by the Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department and would be supervised by the State Department of Archaeology.

Preliminary works for another conservation project of ‘Naadaka Salai,’ ‘Palli Arai,’ and a sculpture yard is under way simultaneously. The work, funded jointly by the State and Union governments, has been undertaken at a cost of ₹8 crore. In the first phase, lime plastering of walls and pillars has been undertaken at a cost of ₹3 crore.

Earlier in the day, Su. Venkatesan, MP, inspected the works along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. He welcomed the restoration work, saying how the Mahal began to lose its authenticity over the years in the name of renovation. “The restoration will revive its historicity,” he told The Hindu.

