Restoration of tanks is for public good: HC

Madurai

Dismissing a batch of petitions filed by various Chairpersons of panchayats challenging Madurai Collector’s order that called for tenders to clean and de-silt tanks and ponds in the district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed the petitions were an attempt to scuttle a scheme initiated for the welfare of the public.

The court was hearing the petitions questioning the Collector’s decision to call for tenders to clean and de-silt tanks and ponds to ensure free flow of water. The petitioners claimed that it was the exclusive right of the panchayats to frame schemes and utilise the funds allotted to carry out such works.

They contended that the order of the Collector was a direct encroachment on the power of the panchayats and their financial status. Also, the order directly encroached on the decision making capacity and the functioning of the panchayats, they said.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that there was no infringement on the rights of the panchayats. A decision had been taken for public good and welfare and it would be sanguine on the part of the panchayats to join hands in this welfare object.

The panchayats can pass resolutions to second the objects, but taking efforts to scuttle the objects cannot be appreciated. A panchayat chairperson would be expected to join hands with the government in the execution of such works and not put a spoke in the wheel to obstruct such work, the court said.

The court cannot be used to prevent a laudable scheme from being implemented, the court said.

The court took cognisance of the fact that tanks and ponds in 230 villages in Madurai district required deepening and strengthening works. These works were necessary and essential. The restoration works whether done by the panchayat or the government was for the benefit of the public, the court said.