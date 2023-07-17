July 17, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

With residents urging the authorities to take necessary steps to restore the water channel designed for discharging water from Madakulam tank to Kiruthumal river, Madurai Corporation authorities have prepared an estimate of ₹2.15 crore for the project.

The residents complained that wild growth, algae, plastic bottles and bags and sewage have choked the water channel. They urged the authorities to take steps to remove the waste and ensure free flow of water.

The officials said that the ground works to implement the works will commence soon. A joint inspection would be carried out by the Tahsildar, Surveyor and PWD officials. A feasibility study would also be carried out.

The officials said that the terrain was uneven and a detailed study would be conducted in order to implement the project. The residents hoped that the project would be completed before the north east monsoon.

An agriculturalist from Madakulam said that the water channel was originally an irrigation channel and the water from Madakulam kanmai would reach Kiruthumal river through the water channel.

However, in recent times, due to development in surrounding areas like Duraisamy Nagar, the total width of the water channel has reduced, he said.

A resident of Madakulam, P. Naga Sreenivasan said that he had submitted several representations to the authorities to take necessary steps. He hoped that the works would be completed before the monsoon. Otherwise, it would lead to flooding of the low-lying areas, he said.

Another resident, N. Naga Sreenivasan, an agriculturalist said that he had been affected by the water flooding his agricultural land in the past. Therefore, the authorities should complete the works as expeditiously as possible, he said.

Though the resident complained about encroachments, the authorities denied that the water channel had been encroached upon. Steps would be taken to ensure that obstructions are removed and water from Madakulam kanmai reached Kiruthumal river, they said.