Restaurateur gives away biryani to the needy

He keeps food packets at a stall put up outside the eatery

A stall outside the popular restaurant ‘Mujib Biryani’ near Dindigul bus stand caters to the needy persons. People can pick up biryani packets and variety rice packets from the stall free of cost.

After having seen many people go hungry during the COVID-19 lockdown imposed last year, K. Sheik Mujibur Rahman, the owner of the restaurant, said that he decided to put up the stall. He said that nobody expected the second wave of the COVID-19 to be this severe. In order to ensure that needy people do not go hungry, he said that he keeps the food packets at the stall. People could come and pick them up.

The restaurant keeps at least 150 food packets a day, he said. The pandemic had taught everyone a lesson and he wanted to reach out to the needy as many of them were suffering financially.

He also engages a group of volunteers with the help of his family members and friends to distribute food packets. Recently, he and his team distributed biryani packets to the differently abled in the town.

After learning about his service, he has been receiving calls from residents who have also decided to join the venture. He supplies the food packets to the residents who in turn distribute the food packets to the needy.

The pandemic has changed their lives, he said and added that he and his team were happy to serve the needy people. He has started giving food packets free of cost to the family of COVID-19 patients at their houses by following the safety protocol. He continues to run his biryani business and sells a good number of food parcels every day.