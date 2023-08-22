Restaurateur dies during fracas with drunk men 

August 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A 50-year-old man, Karuppiah, who runs a restaurant in Kalayarkoil in Sivaganga district, died after he was allegedly pushed down by four persons on Monday night.

Police said that four persons - Munees (25) of Kasturibai Street, Sivasankaran (27) of Kalimuthu Servai Street, Balaji (25) and Gowtham of Tirunagar - in a drunk state had come to the restaurant. After eating, when the four washed their hands on the table itself, Bharath, son of Karuppiah, had objected to it.

A few other workers in the restaurant also asked them to wash their hands in the wash basin. A wordy altercation broke out between the four and the staff. When the news reached Karuppiah, who was at his house, he rushed to the restaurant.

Even as he was pacifying them, Munees allegedly pushed Karuppiah. He fell down and became unconscious. He was rushed to Sivaganga Government Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police registered a case of murder against the four and arrested three of them and were on the lookout for Gowtham, who was working in the Fire and Rescue Services Department in Chennai.

Traders protest

Meanwhile, traders in Kalayarkoil downed shutters as a mark of protest. They demanded the police to give protection to the shops and restaurants. They also wanted the authorities to keep a vigil on drunken driving and nuisance caused by drunk men in public places. Senior police and revenue officials assured them of action.

