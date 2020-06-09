Restaurants are open, but crowds stay away

With relaxation of lockdown norms, people have started trickling into restaurants in Madurai on Monday to avail the dine-in facility.

S. S. A. Basha, who runs a tea stall and a small hotel in Anna Nagar, said only a smattering of customers, mostly workers, walked in since morning. “Before COVID-19, many would walk in to have a chit-chat over a coffee. Now it is not possible because of the physical distancing norm. Moreover, people do not have enough money to spend frivolously,” he said.

District president of Tamil Nadu Hotel Owners Association, K. L. Kumar said that only 60% of the restaurants in the city opened on Monday as the rest are waiting to test the waters.

“Madurai sees large crowds for lunch and dinner. The State government’s stipulation that restaurants must be closed at 8 p.m. does not bode well for Madurai people who eat much later,” he said.

“We’ll observe how sales go over the next two days to decide whether to keep the doors open for business as business on day-1 was abysmal. So it is a difficult proposition to pay the full salary to the employees and also keep the restaurant disinfected five times a day. We do not mind following rules but there are not that many customers to serve,” he said.

It would take some time for people to have confidence to eat out in these times of COVID-19 scare, Mr. Kumar said.

Owner of Amma Mess M. Senthil said, “Citing poor patronage, our association has sought extension of the closing hour to 10 p.m. Closing early will not be sustainable for small eateries at all,” he said.