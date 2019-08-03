Madurai

Chicken dish named after Brahmin community lands Madurai restaurant in trouble

A Madurai restaurant apologised to the Brahmin community for naming a dish ‘Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken’. (Photo for representation.)

A Madurai restaurant apologised to the Brahmin community for naming a dish ‘Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken’. (Photo for representation.)   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The restaurant apologised after members of Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association staged a protest

A restaurant, Hotel Milagu, on North Masi Street in Madurai found itself in the middle of a controversy over a poster on Thursday.

The poster advertising ‘Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken’ was pasted prominently at the eatery. As it was offensive in taste, members of Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association staged a protest in front of the restaurant.

They alleged that the sentiments of the community was offended by clubbing the name with a food item unrelated to it.

Following the protest, partner of the restaurant Immanuel Devavaram tended an unconditional apology to the association and took down the poster immediately.

“It was a mistake made by one of the inexperienced staff, while I was out of station and it was not done intentionally to offend any community or religious sentiments. I have given an apology letter,” the restaurateur said.

