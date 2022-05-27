Response from MKU sought
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from Madurai Kamaraj University with regard to the appointment and dismissal of casual labour employees and the nature of work allotted to them.
Justice R. Suresh Kumar sought response from the University on a petition filed by M. Sekar of Madurai, a casual labourer. He sought a direction to forbear the University authorities from removing him from service.
