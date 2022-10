Respects paid to policemen who made supreme sacrifice

Madurai Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R. Ponni and other senior police officers and police constables paid their respects to police personnel who had laid their lives in the line of duty here on Friday on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. ADVERTISEMENT

