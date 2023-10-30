HamberMenu
Resort manager murdered, search on for the killer

October 30, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Munneerpallam police are on the lookout for a person who hacked to death the manager of a private resort near here on Monday evening because of enmity.

The police said V. Maria Raj, 50, of Konganthaanpaarai under Munneerpallam police station limits, who was working as the manager of a nearby private resort, had prior enmity with Doss, 30, driver of the resort. When they were attending a funeral in the burial ground at Konganthaanpaarai on Monday evening, an argument broke out between Maria Raj and Doss when the latter allegedly hacked the former with a sickle.

Maria Raj was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital where he died. The Munneerpallam police have registered a case.

