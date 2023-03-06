Resolve petitioners’ problems at the earliest, T.N. CM Stalin tells Madurai district officials

March 06, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Petitions from members of the public are not mere papers, but can represent people’s lives, dreams and future. Officials must take sincere efforts to resolve the problems of the people who petition them, with great faith reposed in them, and in the State, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Madurai on Monday.

The CM was speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate for the second consecutive day under the ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ scheme. He took stock of the progress made in the implementation of government schemes in five districts – Madurai, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Dindigul.

“The State, realising the need to develop the economic and business aspects of the southern districts, is rolling out various schemes. Even if the State devises new schemes, their effective implementation lies in the hands of the District Collectors and the heads of departments,” he said.

Mr. Stalin instructed officials to conduct periodical field inspections and ensure the progress of various schemes. He urged them to take stock of the work of subordinate officials and to make sure that orders are acted upon and schemes implemented ahead of the next review meeting.

The CM also stressed the need for officials to concentrate on executing schemes aimed at improving the livelihoods of people in rural areas, such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. “Make immediate use of the funds allocated for the effective implementation of the Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme. It is learnt through the review meeting that a lot is pending with regard to its implementation in the previous year, which must be expedited,” he said.

Taking action on petitions seeking change of pattas, making corrections in pattas and issuing certificates within the stipulated timeframe or communicating to the petitioner as to why these certificates cannot be issued, is another important sphere that the District Collectors need to concentrate on. “The working modality of ensuring this will be definitely verified during the next review meeting,” said Mr. Stalin.

The meeting consisted of reviewing the performance of students, implementation of municipal administration projects and urban infrastructure work including improving road connectivity.

Later, Mr. Stalin received petitions from the public outside the Collectorate.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, K.R. Periakaruppan, R.S. Raja Kannappan, R. Sakkarapani, P. Moorthy, P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, District Collectors S. Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai), Johny Tom Varghese (Ramanathapuram), S. Visakan (Dindigul), P. Madhusudhan Reddy (Sivaganga) and R.V. Shajeevana (Theni) and other government officials were present.