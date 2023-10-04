HamberMenu
Resolve demands of protesting teachers at the earliest, says forum

October 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The State government must hold talks with teachers who are staging a protest on DPI campus in Chennai at the earliest to resolve their issues, saiid Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam here on Wednesday

R. Murali, one of the coordinators of the forum, said, “Many part-time teachers who were appointed by the State government before 10 years to teach courses such as tailoring, computer and agriculture in government schools are paid only ₹10,000.”  With this meagre salary, they could hardly lead a decent life. They could very well be recruited as full-time teachers as they have put in 10 years of service.  

The demand of secondary grade teachers for an equal pay should be heeded and the pay anomaly among the teachers rectified.  It is learnt that the salary of the protesting teachers would be withheld by the government. If it is done so, it is tantamount to suppressing the teachers’ rights, Mr. Murali said.  

“The State government should intervene and resolve the issues to make sure the students who return to school after vacation are not affected,” he added. 

