Resolutions passed last year are yet to be executed: residents

May 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Residents of Seelapadi panchayat raised several issues with regard to ensuring basic amenities during the gram sabha meeting held in view of May Day on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by panchayat president A. Meenakshi.

Residents of A.D. Colony charged that they are deprived of drainage channels. “As a result, the hygiene of our locality is put into question as children and adults fall sick frequently,” they said.

Demands for better road facilities, increase in bus services and ensuring drinking water supply were made. Residents, at one point during the meeting, resisted the officials from passing resolutions, charging that the resolutions passed last May during a similar gram sabha meeting were yet to be executed.

To this, Ms Meenakshi assured the villagers that many of them were being implemented in phases. “This is one of the biggest panchayats in the district with over 75 villages. The population has increased over the years, calling for more infrastructure. The main issues we face are with regard to waste management,” she said Ms Meenakshi.

She said steps are afoot to identify places that lack drainage channels as well as roads. When asked, she said being a Dalit has not come in the way of executing her duties as a panchayat president. “People and officials support me in every way. Since I worked as a teacher and held the post of a ward member for five years, managing people and the functioning of the civic body is familiar to me,” she said, adding that an increase in funds could help implement more facilities to the villages.