Residents welcome village vigilance police officers initiative: IGP South Zone

Theni

08 January 2021 20:09 IST

The concept of Village Vigilance Police Officers (VVPOs) has started gaining momentum in hamlets, said Inspector General of Police (south zone) S. Murugan here on Friday.

The IGP, who visited Thimmarasanayakanoor and Koduvilaarpatti villages, interacted with the public about the initiative and said that it was a step closer to the people. He introduced the VVPO Vivekanandam (a police constable, who would be responsible for the hamlet) at the meeting.

In a brief interaction, Mr Murugan said that the initiative would be useful to senior citizens as they would not have to travel long to reach the police stations for any issues regarding their hamlets. The VVPO would have a WhatsApp group in which he may add teachers, village panchayat members and among others.

From the police perspective, he said that the VVPO’s presence would help prevent crime, which may otherwise snowball into a major incident. Incidents of eve-teasing complaints or a drunken brawl can all be handled locally if the local people share information with the VVPO.

Welcoming the VVPO, the villagers offered shawls and garlanded him in the presence of the senior officers. In Koduvilaarpatti, the women thanked the police for establishing the concept, since the police station was a little far away. Moreover, the presence of a man in khaki may discourage the offenders from indulging in crimes, they added.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said that the VVPO was a kind of mini-police station for the villagers. Apart from sharing information with the VVPO, the residents can also be in touch with the officers at the station or sub-division levels. The idea was to share an issue early and solve it amicably as soon as possible.

There were 146 mother villages identified in the district, which would have a VVPO from the nearest station. Thus, the officers appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity, which had been conceptualised towards prevention of crime.