Residents want civic body to complete UGD work, remove seemai karuvelam trees all before the monsoon

Wild growth of prosopis juliflora at Sri Nagar in Iyer Bungalow area causes severe inconvenience to residents.

Complaints of delay in laying of UGD pipeline leading to slushy roads during rains and neglect of authorities in removing the invasive plant species, ‘seemai karuvelam’ (prosopis juliflora) are cropping up ahead of the onset of monsoon.

A. Pandi, a resident of Sri Nagar in Iyer Bungalow said that his morning stroll was disrupted since the laying of UGD works were taken up in the area and the project seems to be a long process.

Further, the many vacant plots in the area are infested with ‘seemai karuvelam’ and overgrown bushes where rainwater has stagnated. It was a same story in front of a school and also next to a private hospital in the area posing great threat to hygiene.

Zone V Chairperson S. Vasuki noted that the water stagnation on the empty plots lead to springs forming on the motorway, which has put brakes on laying the UGD pipes and roads. She noted that the problem exists in wards 6, 7 and 8 as well.

S. Balaguru, secretary of Sri Nagar Makkal Nala Sangam, noted that sighting of snakes has increased. “Owners of many of these plots reside in far away places or abroad. How are we to contact them and ask them to remove these bushes? It is us who reside here who are left to suffer,” he charged.

Meanwhile, R. Sagadevan, a reptile rescuer in the city opined that the calls he gets to rescue snakes are from places adjacent to overgrown bushes, which is clearly a home to such reptiles.

“The growth of the invasive plant species is enormous along the Vaigai South Bank Road, which has become inaccessible after the retaining walls were erected as it has minimised people’s movement,” noted M. Rajan, chief coordinator of Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam. “If it is not removed from the riverbed before the rains, it may block the flow of water, resulting in overflowing on causeways,” he noted.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that issuing notices to owners of vacant sites to remove the bushes would be made soon. “Removal of ‘seemai karuvelam’ in wards in extended areas needs concentration which will be taken up once the storm water drain desilting is over as the JCBs would be allotted for the purpose,” he said.

Noting that major drains have been desilted as per schedule, he said that further work on unclogging the drains would be done by coordinating with PWD engineers.

As laying of roads and UGD pipeline under the Smart City Mission would take a backseat until the monsoon ends, Mr Kahlon said that allocation has been made to zones to take up temporary repair works using wet mix macadam, especially in accident prone areas which was a priority.