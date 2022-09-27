Residents want better basic amenities

A resident submitting a petition to the Mayor during the grievance day meeting held in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding better basic amenities, members of Shanthi Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association submitted a petition to Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy during the weekly grievances meet here on Tuesday.

They said their area with middle and upper middle class families, which was getting regular and sufficient drinking water supply in the past, was encountering problem for the past one year. No effective solution was found to solve the issue despite repeated representation to the officials concerned.

If the Commissioner and the Mayor could visit Shanthi Nagar, they could understand the problems and solve the issue, they said.

The blue metal heaped along the unmotorable roads of Shanthi Nagar Streets 24 to 26, 29, 24 th and 29 th Cross Streets for repairing the damaged roads by the contractors, had been spreading all over as the contractors had not commenced the work. Consequently, the scattered blue metal heaped along these roads was causing accidents. Hence, these roads should be relaid after milling the black top as stipulated by the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The water stagnation in Street 30 of Shanthi Nagar should also be addressed.

Above all, the contractor should be advised to create speed-breakers wherever the speed controlling structures were necessary.

Since Akash Associates, the contractor identified by Tirunelveli Corporation for maintaining the streetlights, has not fitted LED lights along the 2 nd and 7 th Main Roads and also at good number of busy intersections in Shanthi Nagar, the bright streetlights should be fitted to ensure the safety of the public, especially the women, after dusk.

Underground drainage works are yet to be commenced in VOC first and second streets of ward 5 and streets 1 to 5 of ward 7, all falling under Shanthi Nagar. Besides starting the work at the earliest, the Corporation should complete the works to drain the storm water getting stagnated during monsoon every year along the roads, said the petitioners.

The Association’s president V. Thangaiah, secretary K. Asuvathi and secretary M. Thangavel submitted the petition.

Members of S.N. High Road Traders’ Association, led by its president Siluvai Pitchai submitted a petition appealing to the Mayor to complete the Thatchanallur – Oorudaiyaankudiyiruppu Road before the onset of monsoon in mid-October.