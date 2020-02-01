Residents urged to vote for ‘Ease of Living Index’

Madurai

The residents of Madurai can share their experiences regarding the quality of life and liveability in the city and vote to rank the city under the ‘Ease of Living Index’, which began on Saturday.

The index is an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to help cities assess their liveability vis-à-vis global and national benchmarks. It also encourages cities to move towards an ‘outcome-based’ approach to urban planning and management.

The 114 smart cities in the country will be ranked based on the feedback submitted by the residents. The index will measure the quality of life in cities on the four broad parameters of governance, social, economic and infrastructure. There will be questions covering health, environment, safety, green cover, power supply, financial services, women's safety, transportation, and availability of drainage and drinking water facilities.

Residents can visit the government website - Eol2019.org/citizenfeedback, Corporation's twitter handle - @city_madurai and the civic body’s Facebook page to record their feedback. They can also use the QR code to scan and register their vote. The residents can vote until February 29.

Urging the residents to vote, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju on Saturday said that many infrastructural activities are under progress in Madurai under the Smart Cities Mission.

“After a gap of 40 years, water was brought to Mariamman Teppakulam through the Panaiyur channel and numerous developmental projects are undertaken under the Smart Cities Mission. By December 2020, the Smart City projects in the city will be completed. Hence, people must vote for Madurai and help improve the rankings,” he said.