Residents urged to shun plastic goods

The Dindigul Corporation has urged the residents to shun plastic in view of the ban on plastic goods from July 1 during the council meeting here on Monday.

“Fifteen teams have been formed to raid, especially hotels, where workers use plastic covers for parcel service. Health Department officials will also inspect areas, said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian. Plastic goods such as cups and plates worth Rs 2 lakh were seized on Monday.

A total of 129 resolutions were passed in the meeting.

Mayor J. Illamathi, Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa and Commissioner were present.

BJP councillor of ward 14, G. Dhanapalan said excess fee was being collected in addition to the actual deposit and connection fee while taking up underground drainage work and sought an official list of fees for various works from the civic body.

An official responded that an additional amount will be charged only when the house owner wants to lay the pipe for more than the standard 20 feet length inside the compound of his house.

He said that the company, which has quoted its price regarding battery-operated vehicles for waste collection during tender, has less price stated on its website, which needs clarification.

An official clarified that only one vehicle has been purchased on a trial basis which is being operated by the staff. Further purchase will be made after inspections are done, he added.

CPI(M) councillor of ward 2, S. Ganesan said that the stray dog menace in the town had been increasing steadily. Funds used to sterilise stray dogs have not yielded any result, he said.

Mr. Sivasubramanian clarified that no sterilisation was done in the last five years as there was no doctor to do the work. He urged the council members to recommend anyone who could do the work and assured that action would be taken to sterilise stray dogs.

AIADMK councillor C.S. Rajmohan of ward 4 highlighted the lack of maintenance in the corporation flower market, fish market and Gandhi vegetable market.

AIADMK councillor S. Baskaran of ward 34 raised the issue of sub-standard toilet and drinking facilities and passenger shelter in the Kamaraj Bus Stand. He also raised the issue of lack of drinking water facilities to 60 families at Mariyanathapuram.

Mr. Dhanapalan complained that the construction of a park in his ward 14 at a cost of ₹48 lakh was going on at slow pace and the work completed so far was not up to the mark. DMK councillor A. John Peter of ward 33 wanted all corporation parks to be kept open for use by the the public.