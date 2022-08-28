Residents urge officials to nab alleged quack

Closing down of a clinic in Goripalayam by the district health officials earlier this month has not done much to clip the illegal acitivities of an alleged quack, complain residents.

“The 33-year-old quack has been operating at Pallivasal Street in Goripalayam for the past two years and has treated many patients. He tells people to avoid allopathy medicine and instils in them superstitious beliefs along with pretending to practice Siddha medicine,” alleged a resident of the area.

Their complaint includes that the alleged quack is a B.Com graduate and prepares questionable medicines from the ‘bones of goats, dogs and chicken.’

Upon receiving a complaint in this regard, Latha, Joint Director of Health Services (in-charge), Usilampatti, held an inspection at the clinic and subsequently issued orders to close it down.

“Despite the closing down on August 4, the quack still operates virtually and sees his patients via video calls, delivers ‘medicines’ via courier, and most importantly, is still at large. Why is he not behind bars yet?,” charged one of the complainant.

Ms. Latha said that they were awaiting reports from the District Siddha Medical Officer who is testing the seized “powdery medicines.” “We are also taking measures to verify the genuineness of the certificate of a course from Bharathidasan University found in his clinic. Tallakulam police have been briefed on this as well. Once we confirm the quackery, we will take further actions,” she added.