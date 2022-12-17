Residents upset over poor waste management in panchayats

December 17, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Mounds of garbage within panchayat limits in Dindigul district has led to the residents blaming the poor waste management of the panchayat administration.

P. Ravichandran, resident of K.R. Nagar in Balakrishnapuram panchayat, said the garbage collected is dumped on Dindigul-Tiruchi Road which is only cleared once in two weeks. “A huge amount of garbage collected from Balakrishnapuram panchayat is dumped at a dried waterbody – Samiyarkulam – which is also burnt away at night sometimes. Since there are no houses nearby, the deed goes unbothered and none holds the authorities accountable,” he alleged.

Similar situations persist in many prominent areas in Chettinaickenpatti, Meenakshinaickenpatti and Pallapatti panchayats too.

The premises of Dindigul Collectorate, near the nursery of the Department of Forest, within Chettinaickenpatti panchayat limits bear huge unsegregated heaps of waste dumped at months together.

The entry into Cooperative Nagar in Seelapadi panchayat has turned into a mini junkyard as garbage is regularly dumped there irresponsibly. Further, a 90-metre stretch in N.G.O. Colony near the fair price shop is scattered with waste which is burnt often, alleged N. Kanniyappan, a resident.

The burning of garbage along Rajakulam near Old Karur Road within Seelapadi panchayat is a regular sight. Further, the dump is open to strays to feed on, bound to cause more issues. Mr Ravichandran pointed out that the unsegregated waste is often mixed with e-waste and food waste from hotels.

He charged that batches of steel bins installed across panchayats around five years ago served no purpose as the panchayat administration lacked machinery to clear the waste collected in them. “Most of them stand damaged today and are an utter failure. The ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ scheme rolled out by the State to take up cleanliness drives in panchayats should be conducted regularly,” he said and called for prompt action from the authorities.

Assistant Director (Panchayats) C. Rangarajan noted that they are devising plans to strengthen the micro-compost yard present in every panchayat by purchasing machinery. “Further, we are also in talks with the Dindigul Corporation to jointly process the waste from major panchayats, including Chettinaickenpatti, Seelapadi and Balakrishnapuram,” he added.