Residents threaten to intensify protest against Rajapalayam municipality

April 20, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Rajapalayam

Members of the Anti-Rajapalayam Municipality Tax Hike Protesters’ Committee on Thursday laid siege to the municipal office for not implementing the State Government’s Order on reduction of property tax.

Committee coordinators B. Mariappan and N.A. Ramachandra Raja threatened to intensify the protest by mobilising local residents if the municipal authorities failed to collect the tax at the reduced rate or suspend tax collection till the reduced rate of tax was uploaded in the system.

“Rajapalayam municipality has imposed one of the highest property tax rates in the State. We have been protesting against this for more than a year. Besides, the local body has also imposed water tax for the Tamirabharani drinking water scheme, which is yet to be commissioned,” said Mr. Mariappan.

After the committee announced a major protest on March 28, authorities called for a peace meeting with them and promised in writing to reduce the tax by 5% to 25% by April 20. Subsequently, as per a Rajapalayam municipal council resolution, the State Government issued an order on March 31, reducing the tax by 5% to 25%.

“Even 20 days after the GO was issued, the collection of tax has not been based on the reduced rate. The officials have been collecting the old tax,” Mr. Mariappan said.

While the tax reduction was for 2022-23, the demand notices for 2023-24 had not been uploaded in the computerised system. When the committee members sought a reply, a Revenue Inspector reportedly spoke to them indifferently, he added.