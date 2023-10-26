Residents stage sit-in protest condemning authorities for inviting tenders for operation of granite quarries in Melur

October 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

Hundreds of residents from over 15 villages in Melur taluk in Madurai district staged a sit-in protest on Thursday at Sekkipatti condemning the district administration for inviting tenders for operation of granite quarries in the taluk.

The residents held placards urging the authorities to drop the plan to open granite quarries. The residents said that they were dependent on agricultural activities and the operation of the granite quarries would affect them.

A resident, Selvaraj said that the residents had come together for the sit-in protest to let the authorities know that they were against the plans to operate the granite quarries which was a threat to their livelihood.

Listing out the reasons, Selvaraj said that agricultural activities would be affected and it will lead to depletion of groundwater level in the region. The houses and the ecology would also be affected, if the operations commenced.

He said that the area was rich in biodiversity and it was important to protect the environment. Otherwise, the place will not be fit for living. “The protests will continue till we get a favourable response from the government”, he said.

Another resident, Manoranjitham said that there were waterbodies, agricultural fields, temples, schools and hospitals in the region. People will be affected if the quarry operations begin. It will lead to health hazards and the children will be affected. The plan should be dropped, she said.

The Revenue and Police officials told the farmers that their petition was forwarded to the government and a reply was expected shortly. Earlier, the residents of Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Kambur submitted a petition to the Madurai Collector condemning the authorities for inviting tenders. At the farmers grievance meeting, the Madurai Collector told the farmers that the objections raised had been taken note of and had been forwarded to the government.