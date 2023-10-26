HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents stage sit-in protest condemning authorities for inviting tenders for operation of granite quarries in Melur

October 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers staging a protest at Sekkipatti village in Madurai district on Thursday.

Villagers staging a protest at Sekkipatti village in Madurai district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Hundreds of residents from over 15 villages in Melur taluk in Madurai district staged a sit-in protest on Thursday at Sekkipatti condemning the district administration for inviting tenders for operation of granite quarries in the taluk.

The residents held placards urging the authorities to drop the plan to open granite quarries. The residents said that they were dependent on agricultural activities and the operation of the granite quarries would affect them.

A resident, Selvaraj said that the residents had come together for the sit-in protest to let the authorities know that they were against the plans to operate the granite quarries which was a threat to their livelihood.

Listing out the reasons, Selvaraj said that agricultural activities would be affected and it will lead to depletion of groundwater level in the region. The houses and the ecology would also be affected, if the operations commenced.

He said that the area was rich in biodiversity and it was important to protect the environment. Otherwise, the place will not be fit for living. “The protests will continue till we get a favourable response from the government”, he said.

Another resident, Manoranjitham said that there were waterbodies, agricultural fields, temples, schools and hospitals in the region. People will be affected if the quarry operations begin. It will lead to health hazards and the children will be affected. The plan should be dropped, she said.

The Revenue and Police officials told the farmers that their petition was forwarded to the government and a reply was expected shortly. Earlier, the residents of Sekkipatti, Ayyapatti and Kambur submitted a petition to the Madurai Collector condemning the authorities for inviting tenders. At the farmers grievance meeting, the Madurai Collector told the farmers that the objections raised had been taken note of and had been forwarded to the government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.