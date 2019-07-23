Madurai

Residents stage road roko for water

Residents of East Vaithiyanathapuram making a complaint about erratic water supply to a Corporation official in the city on Monday.

Residents of East Vaithiyanathapuram making a complaint about erratic water supply to a Corporation official in the city on Monday.  

more-in

Irked over erratic water supply, residents of Ward 8 staged a road roko at the Thathaneri Main Road-Aruldosspuram junction on Monday.

About 100 residents, mostly women, from East Vaithiyanathapuram and Ramasamy Nagar demanded regular supply of drinking water through corporation pipelines. “For the last few months, residents of Ramamoorthy Street, Periyar Street, M.G.R. Street, and Indira Nagar have been put to much inconvenience because of the irregular supply of water through Corporation water lorries,” said B. Palaniammal, a former councillor of the ward.

“Four months ago, the Corporation laid new drinking water pipelines in East Vaithiyanathapuram but we still receive water only through Corporation tanker lorries,” says P.Vasanth, a resident of M.G.R. Street.

Mr. Vasanth said the water supply through Corporation lorries was very erratic.

A Corporation engineer said the problem arose only in the past few days, after the implementation of the new drinking water schedule. “Steps are being taken to ensure that water reaches tail-end areas,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2019 4:06:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/residents-stage-road-roko-for-water/article28664654.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY