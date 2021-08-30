Residents stage road roko for drinking water

TIRUNELVELI

Irked over the erratic supply of drinking water to their area, residents of Kokkirakulam near the district Collectorate staged road roko on Monday.

Drinking water supply to the residents of Kokkirakulam, Vannarpet, Thatchanallur and Balabhagya Nagar Tirunelveli Corporation’s Thatchanallur Zone remains affected for the past 20 days despite repeated appeals from the residents. As the problem continued, the residents of Kokkirakulam staged road roko along with empty pots on Netaji Road which hit vehicular traffic on the Kokkirakulam – Kurichi Road for more than 90 minutes on Monday.

Consequently, the vehicles going to Melapalayam were diverted via South Bypass Road.

As the agitation continued even after the police held talks with the protestors, Assistant Executive Engineer of Thatchanallur Zone Shanthi rushed to the spot and held talks with the public. As she assured that regular drinking water supply to their areas would be ensured shortly and temporary arrangements would be put in place to supply drinking water in tankers to the affected residents until the drinking water supply is restored, the agitation was given-up.