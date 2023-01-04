Residents stage protest, demand shifting of garbage dump from Murugabavanam to Dindigul outskirts

January 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Residents living near Dindigul Corporation’s garbage dump near Murugabavanam on Palani Road, exasperated over the apathy of the civic body, staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday night.

They have been demanding the shifting of the dump, which is functioning at the centre of the town for over five decades, to some place on the outskirts. Residents of areas near Muruga Bhavanam, Muthuraja Nagar, Meenakshinaickenpatti and Karunanithi Nagar charged that they suffer from eye irritation, breathlessness and choking. They fear that they are vulnerable to other diseases due to the burning of unsegregated waste.

S. Sangaiah, 70, who lives along the compound wall of the yard, said there have been instances when smoke used to billow from the yard denoting a fire in the unsegregated garbage heap. “For the past three days, the Corporation workers are involved in burning the waste. This exercise has intensified in the past six months,” he said.

While Suresh of Muthuraj Nagar said they hear mellowed blasts of sorts from the yard that instil in them a fear. “We assume they are plastic bottles and paint tines that burst. Also heaps of cracker waste were dumped a few days ago, which when set on fire burst out of nowhere. Due to the never-ending toxic fumes engulfing the air, children and elderly people find it difficult to breathe though we have gotten used to the stench over the years,” he said. The ash from the yard can be seen polluting the atmosphere, they charged.

The residents said that despite making several representations to the Corporation authorities and the district administration to take concrete action, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Police and Corporation officials held talks with the protestors and later the picketing was called off.

When asked, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the burning was due to friction among unsegregated mass of garbage at the yard and dismissed the allegation of Corporation workers setting it on fire.

“Around six acres out of the total 11.5 acres of the yard has been reclaimed until now. We cleared 2 lakh cubic metres of waste accumulated, which was given away for ₹746 per tonne to those who use it as fuel. Further, tenders have been floated to remove an additional one lakh cubic metres of waste,” he said.

He added that to process the 90 tonnes of waste collected every day from the 48 wards, 10 more micro compost centres are coming up in Dindigul in addition to the existing nine. “We aim to run 23 MCCs which will ensure the complete eradication of the dumping yard since waste between three kg to five tonne can be processed in each MCC,” said the Commissioner.