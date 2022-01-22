Residents stage protest against fishing in tank

The residents of Avaniapuram on Saturday staged a demonstration near the Ayyavaithan tank demanding action against the influential people who continued to fish in the tank/kanmai despite the expiry of the lease period.

The local residents, most of them farmers, said that appropriate steps should be taken by the authorities to protect the tank. The people said that they were dependent on agriculture and the tank was an important source.

A resident S. Sivanandi said that some influential people had obtained a fishery lease for a particular period. Following a round of litigation at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, they were permitted to continue till November last year.

But, despite the lapse of the said lease period, they have been continuing to carry out the fishing activities in the tank. They let out the water stored in the tank in order to fish. They also indulge in polluting the waterbody, the residents complained.

Such permissions for fishery lease should not be granted by the authority when people were dependent on the water for agriculture, said another resident G. Magesh. He said the influential people do not let the water be stored at the tank at its full capacity.

This was because it would be easier for them to fish. The residents said that they have made representations in this regard to the authorities. But, no action was taken in this regard, they said. Therefore, they decided to stage a demonstration seeking action, they said.