Residents stage demo against setting up micro-compost centre

April 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Residents staging a road roko at Bharathipuram in Dindigul on Saturday.

Residents staging a road roko at Bharathipuram in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

A section of residents of Bharathipuram here on Saturday staged a demonstration on Mettupatti Road here protesting against constructing a micro-compost centre in their area.

The Corporation plans to establish an MCC in Bharathipuram located in ward 46 to enable segregation of waste collected from households.

But fearing that the centre would pose a health hazard to them, over 50 residents took to protesting on the road. They charged that the centre, coming up near 100 houses where over 500 people live, was a wrong site. It would make living here difficult since they fear it would affect hygiene and health.

Further, residents charged that their area lacked basic amenities including drinking water facility, electricity, underground drainage system for years. Despite petitioning the Corporation authorities in this regard, no action has been taken yet.

The protestors raised slogans to stop the construction of the centre which has been going on for the past two days and demanded the Mayor and Corporation officials to heed to their petitions submitted in this regard.

Police who rushed to the spot, held talks with the protestors, who later withdrew the protest.

The picketing led to traffic disruption for over half an hour in the area.

