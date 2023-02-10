ADVERTISEMENT

Residents sore over poor maintenance of Chinna Puliyankulam

February 10, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A highly-polluted Chinna Puliyankulam along New Natham Road in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Sewage being let into the ‘kanmoi,’ waste particles strewn around the bank and stench emanating from the polluted water are some of the complaints raised by people residing near Chinna Puliyankulam, a ‘kanmoi’ along New Natham Road near Athikulam.

The residents complain that waste material and plastic bottles could be found inside the tank. Former Additional Director of Agriculture S. Kanagaraj, who lives about 300 feet from the tank, says water in the tank was so polluted that stench emanated from it. He said that he could not leave the doors or windows of his house open as the stench was unbearable. One could not take a walk along the tank, he said.

Pointing to beautification work being taken up at the water body, including laying of paver blocks on the tank bund, he said that it would serve no purpose as people would not be able to use it because of the stench. He also complained about faulty desilting of the ‘kanmoi.’

Another resident, P. Shivaraj said that earlier fishes were found dead inside the tank. This was because the tank was polluted. The authorities should take steps to maintain the ‘kanmoi,’ he said.

Public Works Department officials, when contacted, said the situation was being assessed and steps would be taken to maintain the tank. Work to clean the water body would start soon, an official said.

Last year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the district administration to take steps to remove encroachments on the ‘kanmoi’ and rejuvenate the water body. The petitioner, S. Palanivelrajan of Madurai, in his public interest litigation petition had stated that due to encroachments, the bund had weakened and there was a possibility of its breaching in the event of heavy rain. He had sought a direction to the authorities to rejuvenate the ‘kanmoi.’

